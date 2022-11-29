First year complete at Simbolei Academy in Kenya

The first complete school year is in the books for Simbolei Academy, a high school for girls in Rift Valley Province, Kenya.

The school was created by Richard and Andrea (Bachmann) Kaitany.

Andrea is a 1982 graduate of Denison High School.

Prior to dedicating her time to building the school, Andrea was a professor in the department of writing at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

Richard retired four years ago from his position as a plant pathologist for the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

“We are very happy with how the first year went,” Andrea said. “It was a steep learning curve and there were a lot of surprises, but overall everything went pretty well.”

The students did well on their final exams, which are standardized across the country.

Andrea said the first year revealed a few things that they want to change for future classes.

“We need to be more organized about our sports activities,” she said. “The students would like to compete with other schools but we know that their skill level is pretty low.”

The teachers have been helping out as coaches.

“But it’s really just been our teachers going out and showing them the things that they remembered from high school,” Andrea said. “We’d like to get some coaches so the kids could learn the rules of soccer and handball (a sport similar to rugby). It’s good exercise, but if they want to compete with other schools they’re going to have to learn the basic rules.”

She said the school has learned that better communication is needed with parents about the health needs of their children.

“Some parents really would like to leave their children’s health issues up to the school,” Andrea said.

The local clinic is not always adequate, and the school often gets stuck with the bill when a student requires medical treatment.

“We need to work that out a little bit better,” she said.

Getting the school’s teachers to be punctual also needs attention.

“I need to work harder as an administrator on enforcing time schedules, but that’s somewhat of a cultural thing,” Andrea said.

“The teachers are here to teach their classes, but they often feel that if they’re not teaching a class right now, and it’s their free period, they can disappear for an hour or so. I’m working on that. It’s cultural, but we all have to compromise — so they’re going to have to learn my way to some extent.”

The students, surprisingly for Andrea, have not caused problems.

“I was expecting – as I would in an American school – all kinds of classroom management issues and we really haven’t had any,” she said. “The kids are just really well behaved.”

Their only problems with punctuality were caused by the teachers.

“For example, we have a teacher who has a club activity one night a week and he always holds the kids over, and then the cook gets upset,” Andrea said.

The students live at the school, which also caused few problems.

“We have a matron who stays with the kids at night,” she said. “In the daytime, she helps with cleaning or cooking or something else, and then her main duty is to make sure the students do their homework at night and go to bed on time and get up in the morning. It has worked out pretty well.”

One area that needed attention was the students’ diet.

“At home, the students are used to a very bland, repetitive diet and they’re very happy with that,” Andrea said. “The adults would prefer more variety, so we’ve had some conflicts.”

Cooking different meals for the students and adults was not a viable option.

Andrea insisted that the students eat a wider variety of foods.

“They’re perfectly happy with the same thing for lunch and the same thing for supper and the same thing for breakfast, seven days a week. That’s fine with them,” she said.

“They need to eat more vegetables, they need to eat more fruits and eggs and other protein besides just beans and maize very day.”

She said it’s easy to overlook that many of the students lack the experiences she and Richard take for granted, as when Richard decided to treat the students to ice cream.

“He went to town to buy ice cream and bring it back in a cooler,” Andrea said. “The students enjoyed it, but for about half of them it was the first time they had ever tasted ice cream. They were quite surprised by it – they didn’t think it would be that cold.”

Some were also surprised by sausages.

“There were seven or eight out of the 20 who had never tasted a sausage before, and had no desire to start,” she said.

She hopes to add another 20 students for year two, which begins on January 23, 2023.

“We would like to have 40 for our second year,” Andrea said. “Last year, we had 18 full scholarships. We won’t have that many new full scholarships again, so it really depends whether parents are willing to take a little bit of a chance on us and pay some tuition.”

Tuition is $1,200 for a year, which is also the amount of a full scholarship.

“That covers all tuition, room and board, textbooks, and their school uniform,” she said. “All the parents are responsible for is pens and pencils, and getting them to school and back. It’s a good deal for everybody because costs are lower here.”

Andrea said word of mouth about the school has been good.

“We won’t know (about new enrollments) until the primary school students take their standardized exams next week,” she said. “Once they get the results of those exams they’ll decide which high school they want to go to. They get to shop a little bit, so we’ll see what the parents decide.”

Andrea said she has been holding up well to the stress of running the school, but she is glad for the break.

She will return to the United States for about a month starting in early December to spend Christmas with her children.

One item on her to-do list is to meet with two members of the United Presbyterian Church of Denison who will volunteer at the school next summer.

Individuals interested in making a donation to the school, or sponsoring a scholarship, may do so at simboleiacademy.org.

Individuals interested in making a donation or volunteering with the school may contact Andrea at simboleigirls@gmail.com.

“We definitely have a couple more spots for volunteers,” she said. “If somebody would like to know more about that, send me an email and I’ll send information.”

The minimum trip length is eight to nine days.