Working with Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair was a great experience, Tommy Fitzsimmons said at the annual Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association banquet.

He is the son of Jeff and Barb Fitzsimmons; they live south of Vail.

“One of my passions is showing cattle. You might say it is a family tradition,” Fitzsimmons said. “From the time I was a little kid I had the dream of showing at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show because my brother, Nick, got to do that, and I saw what an honor that was for him.”

He said his dream finally came true at the 40th annual Governor’s Steer Show this past summer when he and his steer, Chrome, had the privilege and honor to represent Crawford County.

He said he appreciated all the support he received from donors, and especially appreciated the support from sponsors Nor-Am Cold Storage, the Dale Lilleholm family and the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association.

The charity steer show raises money for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa, and from the first show in 1983 to date, nearly $5 million has been raised. This past summer’s show raised just short of $450,000.

“I was lucky enough to be able to go out and help at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines as part of this experience,” Fitzsimmons said.

Fitzsimmons and Chrome raised $11,325 in sponsorship donations before the show. He said with the help of Lt. Gov. Gregg’s hometown (Hawarden), another $11,328 was added through the auction of Chrome.

“Lt. Gov. Gregg was at the halter, and Chrome and I did our best to represent the county. The Lt. Gov. was so much fun to work with and he really did a pretty good job showing my steer,” Fitzsimmons said. “We did not make it to the top five, but Lt. Gov. Gregg said, ‘Well, we didn’t make the top five but that must mean we were in sixth place, and I challenge anyone to come up with proof to the contrary.’