Five Denison FFA members honored by city for earning Iowa FFA Degree

April 19 was proclaimed Iowa FFA Degree Day in Denison in honor of five Denison FFA members who were awarded their Iowa FFA Degrees at the Iowa FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines on April 12.

The five are Jaxon Paulsen, Payton Henningsen, Kaya Auen, Madison Stephens and Elizabeth Cary.

Cary is a senior; the others are juniors.

The proclamation highlighted the importance of the agriculture industry in Denison and Crawford County and the importance of FFA in preparing members for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture and making a positive difference in the lives of students by development of their potential for leadership, personal growth and success through agricultural education.

Soseman’s proclamation pointed out that the Denison FFA chapter has 78 active members in grades 9-12. Members can earn a Greenhand Degree and a Chapter Degree at the local level.

The Iowa FFA Degree is awarded by the Iowa FFA Association.

To earn an Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards.

Have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months

Have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agriculture education

Have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience (SAE)

Have a satisfactory scholastic record

Have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities

Have complete 25 hours of community service

Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level

Only five percent of FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year.

The Denison FFA members were among the 621 this year to receive the degree in Iowa.

They spoked about their SAE when being recognized at last Tuesday’s city council meeting

Paulson’s SEA was gardening. He has a half-acre garden where he lives seven miles northwest of Schleswig. He started gardening in sixth grade and has been gardening every summer since then. He sells produce to local people.

Henningsen purchased five bred heifers the summer of her seventh grade year through a $7,500 scholarship provided by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association. In return she paid $1,500 for four consecutive years with no interest.

Auen works with her father, Tyson, on their farm. She does unpaid farm labor. The Auens have a cattle operation with feedlot calves.

Stephens’s SAE is working at Fareway (since eighth grade) and helping her father, Chad, at Phil’s Lawn & Landscaping.