Five Monarch musicians selected for All-State

Five Denison High School (DHS) students have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 2022 All-State Music Festival.

Auditions were conducted on Saturday in Atlantic. Musicians from all over Southwest Iowa auditioned for coveted spots in the three All-State ensembles.

Selected for the Iowa All-State Band was Brian Ibarra (contra clarinet). He is a senior and the son of Antonio and Magnolia Ibarra. This year marks the third year Ibarra has been selected for the Iowa All-State Band.

Also selected for the Iowa All-State Band are Jayden Bradley (freshman, euphonium), Christian Schmadeke (senior, euphonium), and Abmeris Perez (sophomore, clarinet). Bradley is the son of Nick and Cassandra Bradley, Schmadeke is the son of Cory and Stephanie Schmadeke, and Perez is the daughter of Eduviges and Blanca Perez. All three will be making their first trip to Ames for the Iowa All-State Music Festival.

Ibarra and Perez are students of DHS Band Director Ruben Newell. Bradley and Schmadeke take lessons from Denison Middle School Band Director Peter Bekkerus.

Also receiving recognition from the band on Saturday were Adrian Velazquez-Nieto (senior, trumpet) and Sofia Guzman (senior, percussion). Both received recall auditions (second-round auditions), and Velazquez-Nieto was selected as an alternate for the trumpet section.

Selected for the All-State Chorus was Wyatt Randeris (senior, bass). He is the son of Jason and Mindy Randeris, and this is the third time he has been selected for the Iowa All-State Chorus.

Also receiving recognition on Saturday from the choir was Emily Espinoza (senior, alto), who was selected for a recall audition.

All vocalists are students of Kandy Thompson, DHS vocal music director.