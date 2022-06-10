Fizz, Bubble, Goo - Extension summer day camps continue

Crawford County Extension summer day camps continue on Monday at 2 p.m. with “Fizz, Bubble, Goo.”

“It’s going to be a science-based chemistry experience,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.

“We’ll have about an hour to two hours with fun science experiments for kids of any age.”

The camp will take place outdoors at the Norelius Public Library.

“It might get a little messy,” Sholty said.

She said the camp will feature a few of the activities out of “Fizz, Bubble, Goo,” which is an Iowa State University Extension program with enough activities to fill a full day.

“We’re going to make slime and we’re going to do the Coke and Mentos science experiment,” Sholty said.

“Coke and Mentos” is a popular activity on social media outlets such as TikTok.

When a Mentos tablet is added to a plastic bottle of the beverage, the bottle erupts in a fizzy fountain.

“The reaction between the two is pretty much fizz, bubble, and goo,” she said.

The camp will be run by Sholty and Emily Freese, the Crawford County Extension summer assistant.

“It’s open to anybody and they do not have to preregister – they can just show up,” Sholty said.

“There will be lots of fun and different science experiments for the kids to partake in.”

The camp will delve into the science behind the fun experiments.

“We’re going to be observing chemical and physical change and talking about the three states of matter,” Sholty said.

A few of the experiments will take more time than others.

“Some of them they might have seen before and some of them might be new to them,” Sholty said.

“They’ll get to do some hands-on, depending on how many youth show up. We’re hoping they will get to do lots of the hands-on stuff.”

“Fizz, Bubble, Goo” is a free camp.

Upcoming camps include: “Vet Science” for grades 4 to 8 on June 20, $5; “Seeds, Sun and Soil” for grades 4 to 8 on June 23, $5; “Kids in the Kitchen” for kindergarten through grade 3 on June 27, $5; and “Two Day Clover Cooking,” for grades 4 to 8 on July 5/6, $10.

“Grade” denotes the grade level completed by a student.

All camps take place (except for Fizz, Bubble, Goo) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Extension office.