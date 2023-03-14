Pat Fleshner has volunteered for and worked at the Donna Reed Foundation in a variety of capacities since 1990.

In January, she retired from the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors after more than 16 years as a member.

She recently spoke with the Bulletin-Review about her years with the organization.

Fleshner grew up in Denison; she said she has fond memories of seeing movies as a child in the early 1960s at the Ritz Theater, which became the Donna Reed Center for the Performing Arts in 1989.

Fleshner started volunteering with the Donna Reed Festival just after she and her husband, Lyle, moved back to Denison.

“I started volunteering in 1990 for one of the festival committees,” she said.

The Donna Reed Festival was a long weekend at the time, but before long it had grown into a whole week of events and workshops for students interested in the performing arts.

A memorable event she worked on in her first year was the Esther Williams Swimsuit Style show at the then-new Denison Aquatic Fun Center.

Williams, the famous swimmer/actress, was a friend of Donna Reed and had hoped to attend the fashion show of her swimsuit line, but was unable to come.

“We found women who wanted to model and we got a lot of different swimsuits,” Fleshner said. “That was one of the fun events that year.”

For the next several years, she continued to help coordinate classroom settings for the workshops featuring Jimmy Hawkins, Eddie Foy, Paul Petersen and other Hollywood professionals.

At the time, the festival was organized by a pair of volunteers; she and Steve Brownmiller were scheduled to work as co-coordinators for the 1994 festival, but the foundation board decided a permanent director was needed for the festival.

Fleshner was hired that year as the first executive director of the Donna Reed Foundation.

She had a desk and a computer at the Denison Chamber of Commerce office because the foundation didn’t yet have a space in the theater building.

Fleshner had the job for three years until she had to step away for health and other reasons.

She continued to help with workshops, and Lyle volunteered as a driver for the workshop presenters.

Fleshner said 9/11 was something of a turning point for the festival.

“Prior to that, we had kids from New Jersey and California and all four corners of the United States come to little Denison, Iowa,” she said. “Parents put their 14-, 15-, 16- year-old kid on a plane because of who was going to be doing workshops in Denison.”

Students continued to go to the festival after 9/11, but the event was one of the first things to slow it down, she said.

When the executive director at the time left in 2006, the foundation board decided someone knowledgeable was needed to handle the festival.

The late Roy Voggesser, a long-time Donna Reed Foundation volunteer, asked her if she would return to run the festival that year; she did, and she was asked to join the foundation board that fall.

“It was fun to be a larger part of what was happening with the theater building and the festival,” Fleshner said.

She joined the board at a time when the Donna Reed Festival was winding down.

“A lot of the presenters were friends of Donna, and a lot of them were getting older and couldn’t attend; numbers on both sides (presenters and students) were going down,” she said.

Fleshner said the Hollywood personalities saw themselves as ordinary people.

“They loved meeting people in Donna Reed’s hometown, and they came back for many, many years,” she said. “It was a bit sad when that part was going away because it was such a fantastic time – fantastic in bringing so many people to Denison. There has never been anything else that lasted that long that brought so many people to Denison for an entire week.”

In 2009, the decision was made to end the festival.

Focus turned to use of the Donna Reed Theater as a performing arts center.

She said the community had come together to save the building by providing funds for the foundation to purchase it and again when the foundation performed remodeling/restoration work in the early 1990s.

“We needed to change our focus because it wasn’t something that was contributing much to the foundation but also not contributing much to the community, either,” Fleshner said.

Voggesser was the catalyst for the first showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the screen at the Donna Reed Theater, which has become a yearly event, she said.

He also opened up the building for weddings, class reunions and lots of tours.

Fleshner said she and Voggesser shared duties giving tours.

“It was always so much fun telling people about the history of the theater and who has been there as well as telling them about Donna,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoy giving tours.”

A favorite memory is from 2014, when she produced a play on the stage as part of a celebration of the theater’s centennial year.

Fleshner was a long-time member of Midwestern Players Community Theater.

She was able to find a play that was produced on the Donna Reed Theater stage in 1917 when the building was still the Germania Opera House.

“Some people came who were not so much into stage productions but came because it was on that stage almost 100 years after it was there the first time,” she said.

Fleshner said “Within the Law” was a play that dealt with women’s issues in a way she found surprising for the early 1900s.

“We had a great cast, and it was one of my most memorable events to be able to be involved with through the foundation and the theater,” she said.

Fleshner plans to stay involved at the theater as a volunteer.

The Donna Reed Foundation is a school-business partner with Lisa Blum’s second grade class from Denison Elementary School; Fleshner has been working with the class this school year and plans to see it through to a reader’s theater production with the students at the end of March.