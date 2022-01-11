Fleshner thanks Lyons for his service to Donna Reed Foundation

Moves on to USDA job

Robert Lyons joined the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors in January 2021.

He recently accepted the position of confidential assistant to the administrator in the USDA Rural Development office in Washington, D.C.

Pat Fleshner, who is co-vice president (with Lyons) of the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors, said he accomplished more in the last year than an army of people could have.

“Robert has worked hard to grow the foundation and help this building survive,” Fleshner said.

“I think part of it is he grew up here. He knew the theater because he went to movies here when he was a kid.”

Lyons stepped in right away to help organize the space in the museum and to make sure the museum was growing, she said.

“The foundation has a lot of things we wanted to put out but we didn’t have the space,” she said.

He also worked on various projects all around the Donna Reed Theater.

“Robert has been working on making the building more of a place where people want to go and spend time or take a tour or attend events,” Fleshner said. “He’s been working with WESCO to make sure we are bringing shows into the theater so that it’s used. It’s wonderful to save this 108-year-old building, but the more important thing is to use it. Robert has really contributed to making that happen.”

When the building was renovated starting in 1995, a lot of work was done in the theater, lobby and the Candy Kitchen area, but the lower part of the building didn’t get much attention until Lyons joined the board of directors.

“The basement was full of things we could no longer really get to because we didn’t have enough people,” she said.

Lyons unearthed an old hanging screen and many other artifacts, such as part of the original Ritz Theater sign, in the basement.

Some of the items he uncovered dated back to the original opera house that was located on First Avenue North and Main Street.

Lyons took on much of the work that former foundation volunteer Roy Voggesser used to handle. Voggesser died in October 2020.

“He took those things on and added to what Roy might have been able to eventually get to - but of course didn’t,” Fleshner said.

The foundation got a three-for-the-price-of-one deal because Lyons brought his parents, Don and Jayne, along with

him for many of his projects, Fleshner said.

That price was zero because they have all volunteered their time, she said.

Although the main draw for the theater is the Donna Reed connection, people have visited the theater solely to see some of the items that Lyons has found.

Advocates of maintaining old theaters have also taken note of his work, she said.

“You have to be a special kind of person to do the things Robert has been able to do,” Fleshner said.

“He has real enthusiasm for this building and for the Donna Reed Foundation and we want to keep that enthusiasm going. I think he has caused something of an awakening for those of us here in the office.”

She noted that many members of the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors live elsewhere – and Lyons will continue to be involved after leaving Denison.

“Robert will still be on the board and he’ll still be a part of what we’re trying to do,” she said.