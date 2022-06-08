Flying in the plane they built

Among the planes that visited the Denison Municipal Airport for the annual flight breakfast on Saturday was a Zenith CH 650 built by Richard and Ella Crawford, who flew in from the Knoxville Airport.

Richard said he spent about three and a half years building the aircraft and finished in June 2018.

“We’ve talked to people who built theirs in a month, and people who started theirs 20 years ago and are just now finishing it up,” Ella said.

The aircraft was manufactured as a kit by the Zenith Aircraft Company of Mexico, Missouri.

“It has little pilot holes where everything goes and you have to drill those out and put the pieces together,” Richard said. “There’s some of it you have to fabricate yourself, but not a lot.”

He said the Zenith flies a lot like a Piper Cherokee.

“It’s a great little airplane,” Richard said. “They’re easy to fly.”

Richard has been a pilot since 1969.

“I’ve been at it for a little while,” he said.