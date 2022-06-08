 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Flying in the plane they built

  • 0

Among the planes that visited the Denison Municipal Airport for the annual flight breakfast on Saturday was a Zenith CH 650 built by Richard and Ella Crawford, who flew in from the Knoxville Airport.

Richard said he spent about three and a half years building the aircraft and finished in June 2018.

“We’ve talked to people who built theirs in a month, and people who started theirs 20 years ago and are just now finishing it up,” Ella said.

The aircraft was manufactured as a kit by the Zenith Aircraft Company of Mexico, Missouri.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“It has little pilot holes where everything goes and you have to drill those out and put the pieces together,” Richard said. “There’s some of it you have to fabricate yourself, but not a lot.”

He said the Zenith flies a lot like a Piper Cherokee.

“It’s a great little airplane,” Richard said. “They’re easy to fly.”

People are also reading…

Richard has been a pilot since 1969.

“I’ve been at it for a little while,” he said.

“I’m a passenger,” Ella said.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blacktop paves road to Denison

Blacktop paves road to Denison

“This will be our first big gig for the summer and we’re looking forward to it,” said David Wagner of Blacktop, which is the band that will he…

Plants for the sculptures

Plants for the sculptures

More than 50 plants found a new home at the Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) sculpture at the corner of Highway 30 and 20th Stree…

Watch Now: Related Video

World Oceans Day 2022: Italy's fight against illegal fishing

Recommended for you