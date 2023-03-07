Trails, paths, improved sidewalks, wayfinding signs and a number of other transportation improvements were all on the table at Denison High School on Saturday as focus groups participated in the Iowa Living Roadways Community Visioning Program for Denison.

Focus groups representing the steering committee, older adults, parents, active recreationists and people with limited mobility told representatives from Iowa State University and the engineering and architecture firm HDR about obstacles to getting around in Denison and the amenities that are working well in the community.

Focus groups of students had given input earlier this year.

Sandra Oberbroeckling, the project manager for community visioning at Iowa State University, explained at the start of one of the focus group workshops that the visioning program is funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation and administered by Iowa State University. Trees Forever is also a partner in the program; that organization will help a community find grants to implement projects.

The discussion at the focus group sessions was recorded so it can be transcribed to make sure the planners have an accurate depiction of what was said.

Jen Cross, a landscape architect with HDR, said the comments will be documented on maps of Denison and the data will be analyzed to make sure all the locations for enhancements are pinpointed.

“We’ll also use that data to look at things when we’re working with the Iowa DOT on improvement strategies,” Cross continued.

Cross said the goal of the program is to make sure everyone has safe access and that better opportunities are provided for people to engage with their community and create a better quality of life.

Each community’s approach to potential projects is different.

“Some of the projects are smaller and easy to achieve. Some are larger capital-campaign type projects,” Cross explained. “We do usually suggest that communities start with one of their smaller projects to keep that momentum moving, but we have seen communities do full streetscape projects, full gateway and signage projects, and new trail sections and segments.

“It’s definitely possible to be able to do all those things but we try to make sure that the concepts are right-sized for the community and reflect the community values, to make sure people are excited about the projects. If we don’t put together plans that are well thought out and vested in your community’s interests, then they go nowhere, and that’s not worth anybody’s time, so we want to make sure that they are implementable,” Cross continued.

She said that currently a lot of funding is available through the federal government for transportation and infrastructure improvements, providing opportunities for communities to receive grants.

One of the next steps in community visioning is a charrette process, in which plans are fine tuned.

Cross said this will happen in mid-summer, perhaps in June.

“We’ll take the ideas from the focus groups as well as a goal-setting meeting where we’ll look at the priorities of the community, and then we’ll actually focus on creating concepts and ideas for each one of those goals and priority areas to envision what it might look like,” she explained.

Cross said that during the charrette workshop the planners will be in town doing some drawings and listening to input.