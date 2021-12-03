Food and every kind of craft you can imagine; Manilla Craft & Vendor Fair is Saturday

“My sister and I have collected them since the ‘80s,” Palmer said. “We only took out a couple of the newest ones every year. One year she asked, ‘How many do you think you have?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’”

The sisters got out all of their animated characters and found they had more than 300 at the time.

Many of them have been discovered over the years at Goodwill stores and other thrift shops.

“We thought we need to put them out so people can see them, and that’s how the craft fair started,” she said.

“We wanted people to have a reason to come see them.”

They are always on the lookout for more.

“Unfortunately, it’s only one day,” Palmer said. “Our goal someday is to have it (the display of animated characters) up for the whole Christmas season so people can come see it.”

She scheduled about 12 hours on Friday to set up the entire display.

“By Saturday night, they’ll all be back in boxes and put away,” Palmer said.