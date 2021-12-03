Food and every kind of craft you can imagine; Manilla Craft & Vendor Fair is Saturday

The annual Manilla Christmas Market Craft & Vendor Fair will take place on Saturday.
“We’ll have food and every kind of craft you can imagine,” said Pat Palmer, one of the organizers of the event.
Seventy-nine vendors will show off their wares on more than 150 tables in three different buildings: Manilla Memorial Hall, the Manilla Gym and the Manilla Fire Hall.
“The three buildings have something for everybody,” Palmer said.
The vendors will be selling items from toys, woodworking pieces to sewn items – and everything in between.
Santa will also be on hand for pictures with kids from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It’s a nice day for Manilla because the Lutheran church has their cookie walk and a couple of businesses on the outskirts of town will be opened up, too,” she said.
Palmer plans to add a fourth building to the craft show next year because many vendors were turned away this year for a lack of space.
In the basement of Memorial Hall, Palmer and her sister, Mary Underwood, will have a display of more than 400 animated Christmas characters.
The animated character display is how the whole event got its start.
“My sister and I have collected them since the ‘80s,” Palmer said. “We only took out a couple of the newest ones every year. One year she asked, ‘How many do you think you have?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’”
The sisters got out all of their animated characters and found they had more than 300 at the time.
Many of them have been discovered over the years at Goodwill stores and other thrift shops.
“We thought we need to put them out so people can see them, and that’s how the craft fair started,” she said.
“We wanted people to have a reason to come see them.”
They are always on the lookout for more.
“Unfortunately, it’s only one day,” Palmer said. “Our goal someday is to have it (the display of animated characters) up for the whole Christmas season so people can come see it.”
She scheduled about 12 hours on Friday to set up the entire display.
“By Saturday night, they’ll all be back in boxes and put away,” Palmer said.
The Manilla Craft & Vendor Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.