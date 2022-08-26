Food, games and music: Dow City Fun Day on September 4

Dow City Fun Day will return on September 4.

“It’s a last hurrah before winter comes,” said Connie Garrett of O’Meara’s and Two Doors Down in Dow City.

The event kicks off with the Dow City Fireman’s Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Food vendors take over on Main Street at 11 a.m.

“The Community Club is going to be selling buffalo burgers, steak sandwiches and hotdogs and they’re going to be grilled by the (Crawford County) Cattlemen’s Association,” Garrett said.

“Nobody around here does buffalo burgers. Arion used to have Buffalo Days that was always well attended, so we’re kind of playing off of that.”

El Paisano and Deb’s Chuck Wagon food trucks will also be serving food.

Food sales will continue through 7 p.m.

A car show on Main Street begins with registration at 9 a.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

“The car show is a big attraction,” Garrett said.

A volleyball tournament at the Dow City Park also starts at 9 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a vendor fair will take place at the Dow City Community Club building.

“There’s a variety of things – from produce to handmade items to a jewelry vendor,” she said.

Additional vendors are welcome.

Interested individuals should contact vendor fair organizer Billie Poston at 712-269-3679.

A kids’ money sandpile, sponsored by Roger and Denny Waderich, begins at noon.

“Their dad used to do that all the time. They put a lot of coins in the sandpile and kids dig for them by age group,” Garrett said. “They did it last year and the kids had a great time with it.”

A kids’ tractor pull, sponsored by team Ford, starts at 1:30 p.m. at the park.

Lots of other kids’ games, sponsored by the Dow City Fire Department, will take place at the park from 1 to 3 p.m.

A cake walk will take place at the park at 3 p.m.

“There will be a big circle with numbers on it,” Garrett said. “They play music and if you’re standing on the number when the music stops, then you get a cake.”

Other activities include a corn hole tournament at Cheers from 1 to 3 p.m., tours of the Dow House from 1 to 4 p.m., bingo at the Brasel Building from 2 to 4 p.m. and a raffle for a lawn mower.

“We’re selling a hundred tickets at $100 each,” she said. “The funds go to the Community Club. One of the main things we are doing is we are going to spruce up our park. We have some playground equipment to put up.”

A street dance, sponsored by O’Meara’s and Two Doors Down, will take place from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sweet Nothing, of Dunlap, will provide live music.

“Dan Behrendt is the lead – they play a little bit of everything,” Garrett said.

The band is well known to locals and performed at the event a year ago, she said.

Garrett said Dow City wants to get back to having more events like “Pancake Days” that used to take place.

“COVID hurt our country a lot and I think people are doing some of the local things again a little bit,” she said.

A big crowd turned out for the Dow City Fun Day last year, Garrett said.

“It was beyond our imagination how many people came last year, and they stayed all day; the town was full,” she said.