Former Consumers Credit Union employee charged with embezzlement

Brenda Jensen, a former employee of the now nonexistent Consumers Credit Union (CCU) in Denison, was charged Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City with credit union embezzlement.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court said that from about May 2012 through March 2018, Jensen embezzled approximately $1,486,647 belonging to CCU.

On June 1, 2018, CCU became a branch of SAC Federal Credit Union, and in August 2018, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On September 23 this year, Jensen declared her intention to enter a plea of guilty in the case and waived prosecution by indictment and consented that the proceedings may be by information instead of by indictment.

All documents in the case were filed on Friday.

Language in the court information says that Jensen and others did and did aid and abet others to unlawfully take for unauthorized use monies or funds of the CCU which came into their custody or possession lawfully by virtue of her office or employment, take or withdraw monies or funds of the credit union with the intent to injure or defraud and without the credit union’s consent; and misuse monies or funds of the credit union with the intent to injure or defraud the credit union.