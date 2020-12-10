Former Consumers Credit Union manager charged with embezzling nearly $1.5 million

Janine Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Sioux City for embezzlement and making false statements to auditors and examiners of the National Credit Union Administration.
The indictment was filed on December 8 after being presented in open court by a grand jury.
An initial appearance and arraignment for Keim was set for 11 a.m. on December 16 in federal court in Sioux City.
The embezzlement charge says from around May 2012 and continuing through March 2018, Keim embezzled approximately $1,486,647 from the credit union and aided and abetted in the withdrawal and misuse of money or funds from the credit union.
In October, Brenda Jensen, the former head teller of the credit union, pled guilty in federal district court to embezzling nearly $1.5 over several years.
At the time of Jensen's plea, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said that the embezzlement scheme caused insolvency for Consumers Credit Union, which resulted in a forced merger with another credit union.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office also said Consumers Credit Union had a negative equity of approximately $481,206 and the value of its assets had decreased by over a million dollars, which was a direct loss from the embezzlement.
Support Local Journalism
A sentencing date for Jensen has not been set as of yet.
Keim and Jensen are sisters.
On June 1, 2018, CCU became a branch of SAC Federal Credit Union, and in August 2018, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.
The charge against Keim for making false statements alleges that from about May 2012 and continuing through December 2017, she completed and filed call reports representing that certain monies or funds were held by Consumers Credit Union when she knew the call reports were incorrect, in order to conceal the funds taken by her and at least one other employee.
The indictment lists the following two such instances.
On or about January 24, 2017: Consumers Credit Union’s Call Report dated December 31, 2016, indicating Consumers Credit Union had $876,524 of cash on hand and $2,176,529 of cash on deposit at other financial institutions.
On or about October 25, 2017: Consumers Credit Union’s Call Report dated September 30, 2017, indicating Consumers Credit Union had $949,303 of cash on hand and $1,800,154 of cash on deposit with other financial institutions.
Keim is being represented by Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sioux City.