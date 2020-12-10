Former Consumers Credit Union manager charged with embezzling nearly $1.5 million

Janine Keim, the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Sioux City for embezzlement and making false statements to auditors and examiners of the National Credit Union Administration.

The indictment was filed on December 8 after being presented in open court by a grand jury.

An initial appearance and arraignment for Keim was set for 11 a.m. on December 16 in federal court in Sioux City.

The embezzlement charge says from around May 2012 and continuing through March 2018, Keim embezzled approximately $1,486,647 from the credit union and aided and abetted in the withdrawal and misuse of money or funds from the credit union.

In October, Brenda Jensen, the former head teller of the credit union, pled guilty in federal district court to embezzling nearly $1.5 over several years.

At the time of Jensen's plea, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said that the embezzlement scheme caused insolvency for Consumers Credit Union, which resulted in a forced merger with another credit union.