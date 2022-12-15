Former Denison police officer indicted by federal grand jury

Bradley Wendt, chief of police for the City of Adair, owner of gun shops in Denison and Anita and a former Denison Police Department officer, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Des Moines with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns.
Following is information provided in a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.
• According to unsealed court documents, Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the Adair Chief of Police to acquire 10 machine guns purportedly for the official duties and responsibilities of the Adair Police Department, but later resold several of those machine guns at a significant profit.
• Wendt also acquired 13 machine guns for his Denison-based gun store, BW Outfitters, through false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that the machine guns were being demonstrated for future potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.
• Wendt also exploited his position as the chief of police to obtain 10 machine guns for Williams Contracting LLC, a federal firearms licensee operated by his friend, Robert Williams, 46, of Manning. Williams solicited false documentation from Wendt indicating the Adair Police Department wanted a demonstration of each of the machine guns for future potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.
• Between July 2018 and August 2022, Wendt sought to demonstrate or purchase approximately 90 machine guns for the Adair Police Department, which serves a town of less than 800 people. Wendt and Williams hosted public machine gun shoots, where they charged patrons money to shoot machine guns registered to their gun stores and the Adair Police Department. Wendt and Williams intended to stockpile machine guns to later sell at a personal profit.
• FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said, “Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit. The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable those who violate their oath of office to enrich themselves.”
• “This case demonstrates the importance of ATF’s vigilance in regulating federal firearms licensees and bringing to justice those who willfully circumvent federal law in favor of personal profit and abuse public trust. Today’s (Wednesday’s) indictment is the result of seamless collaboration by ATF and our law enforcement partners,” said Fred Winston, Special Agent in Charge, ATF - Kansas City Field Division.
• Both defendants are charged with conspiracy to make false statements and defraud the ATF. Wendt is charged with 18 counts of making a false statement to the ATF and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun. Williams is charged with three counts of making a false statement and aiding and abetting a false statement to the ATF. The indictment may be viewed at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdia/press-release/file/1558036/download.
• If convicted, Wendt faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. Williams faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.
• The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The investigation remains ongoing.
• U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mikaela Shotwell and Ryan Leemkuil are prosecuting the case.
• An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Warrants served in August
On Wednesday, August 31, this year, federal search warrants were served in connection with the investigation at the following locations.
An address in the 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair, the block in which the Adair City Office and police department are located
An address in the 300 block of Truman Road, Anita, the block where BW Outfitters in Anita is located
An address in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South, Denison, the block where BW Outfitters in Denison is located
An address in the 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison, the block in which a house owned by Wendt is located
An address in the 3000 block of 370th Street, Manning, the block in which the residence of Williams is located.
The exact addresses were not released by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office at the time the warrants were served.
BW Outfitters in Denison opened shortly before Christmas in 2014, according to information on the business’s website.
Wendt became the chief of police for Adair after serving as an officer on the Lake View Police Department. He resigned from the Lake View position on May 2 this year.
Wendt served as a police officer with the Denison Police Department from December 29, 2008, until he was terminated by the city in February 2017. The termination followed a lengthy period during which he was on unpaid administrative leave after the filing in December 2015 of multiple hunting violation charges against him by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The DNR charges were dismissed in November 2016, and Wendt’s request to be reinstated at that time was not acted upon by the City of Denison.
Wendt settled two lawsuits for more than $600,000 with the City of Denison relating to claims including emotional distress, damages and lost wages.