Former police sergeant accused of having sex while on duty

Report says one incident by coercion

Daniel McGinnis, who was a sergeant on the Denison Police Department until he resigned on August 9, has been accused of having sexual relations with at least two adult females while on duty.

One incident was consensual and one was by coercion, according to a Law Enforcement Officer Change-In-Status form submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA).

Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan sent form to the ILEA on August 23.

The form says that the women were not related to McGinnis.

A reason for the resignation was marked as voluntary on the change-in-status form.

McGinnis had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation to be conducted by Rinnan and Assistant Chief Doug Peters. However, he resigned at the beginning of the investigation.

The investigation was in response to a complaint received by the City of Denison.

McGinnis had been with the Denison Police Department for over six years. The city council approved his hiring effective March 9, 2016. He was promoted to sergeant effective June 28, 2017.