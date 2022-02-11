Four more COVID-19 deaths reported for area counties

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths for the area increased by four over the past week.

One more death was reported for each of the following counties: Carroll, Crawford, Harrison and Shelby.

The number of deaths reported throughout the state was 8,829, as of the February 8 update of the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The number of deaths reported on February 1 was 8,657.

The number of positive tests within the past seven days decreased in all area counties.

Following are the reported deaths for Crawford and area counties.

Audubon: 18 (18 last week)

Carroll: 62 (61 last week)

Crawford: 51 (50 last week)

Harrison: 90 (89 last week)

Ida: 47 (47 last week)

Monona: 45 (45 last week)

Sac: 31 (31 last week)

Shelby: 47 (46 last week)

Following are other COVID-19 numbers for Crawford County.

Total tests: 43,061

Total positive tests: 4,886

Individuals tested: 2,008

Individuals positive: 4,464

Total recovered: 3,901

Past 14 day average: 17.8%

Past 7 day average: 13.0%

Positive tests past 7 days: 55 (last week 138)

State numbers

Total tests: 8,492,575

Total positive tests: 815,206

Individuals tested: 2,427,274

Individuals positive: 735,422

Past 14 day positivity average: 15.9%

Past 7 day positivity average: 13.3%

Positive tests last 7 days: 11,547 (last week 19,161)

Total recovered: 616,253

COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 617

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 96

COVID-19 patient admitted in last 24 hours: 99

Deaths confirmed in the last 7 days: 172, reported on 2-8-2022 and occurring between 10-21-2021 and 2-2-2022

Total vaccine doses administered: 4,871,302

Percent fully vaccinated 18 and older: 71.5%

Those not fully vaccinated account for 65.6% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 55.1% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Long-term care outbreaks: 114

Audubon

Total tests: 23,024

Total positive tests: 1,156

Individuals tested: 4,045

Individuals positive: 1,078

Total recovered: 887

Past 14 day average: 10.5%

Past 7 day average: 9.0%

Positive tests past 7 days: 22 (last week 39)

Carroll

Total tests: 57,500

Total positive tests: 5,298

Individuals tested: 15,293

Individuals positive: 4,846

Total recovered: 4,081

Past 14 day average: 16.1%

Past 7 day average: 15.2%

Positive tests past 7 days: 82 (last week 130)

Harrison

Total tests: 35,207

Total positive tests: 3,715

Individuals tested: 9,338

Individuals positive: 3,362

Total recovered: 2,748

Past 14 day average: 11.1%

Past 7 day average: 7.7%

Positive tests past 7 days: 38 (last week 79)

Ida

Total tests: 21,713

Total positive tests: 1,992

Individuals tested: 4,907

Individuals positive: 1,770

Total recovered: 1,419

Past 14 day average: 13.4%

Past 7 day average: 10.6%

Positive tests past 7 days: 22 (last week 60)

Monona

Total tests: 30,461

Total positive tests: 1,864

Individuals tested: 5,220

Individuals positive: 1,675

Total recovered: 1,346

Past 14 day average: 12.4%

Past 7 day average: 12.0%

Positive test past 7 days: 39 (last week 40)

Sac

Total tests: 33,252

Total positive tests: 2,556

Individuals tested: 7,492

Individuals positive: 2,342

Total recovered: 1,943

Past 14 day average: 12.2%

Post 7 day average: 10.2%

Positive tests past 7 days: 29 (last week 64)

Shelby

Total tests: 29,382

Total positive tests: 2,842

Individuals tested: 7,889

Individuals positive: 2,661

Total recovered: 2,237

Past 14 day average: 12.9%

Past 7 day average: 11.0%