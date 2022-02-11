Four more COVID-19 deaths reported for area counties

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths for the area increased by four over the past week.
One more death was reported for each of the following counties: Carroll, Crawford, Harrison and Shelby.
The number of deaths reported throughout the state was 8,829, as of the February 8 update of the state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The number of deaths reported on February 1 was 8,657.
The number of positive tests within the past seven days decreased in all area counties.
Following are the reported deaths for Crawford and area counties.
Audubon: 18 (18 last week)
Carroll: 62 (61 last week)
Crawford: 51 (50 last week)
Harrison: 90 (89 last week)
Ida: 47 (47 last week)
Monona: 45 (45 last week)
Sac: 31 (31 last week)
Shelby: 47 (46 last week)
Following are other COVID-19 numbers for Crawford County.
Total tests: 43,061
Total positive tests: 4,886
Individuals tested: 2,008
Individuals positive: 4,464
Total recovered: 3,901
Past 14 day average: 17.8%
Past 7 day average: 13.0%
Positive tests past 7 days: 55 (last week 138)
State numbers
Total tests: 8,492,575
Total positive tests: 815,206
Individuals tested: 2,427,274
Individuals positive: 735,422
Past 14 day positivity average: 15.9%
Past 7 day positivity average: 13.3%
Positive tests last 7 days: 11,547 (last week 19,161)
Total recovered: 616,253
COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 617
COVID-19 patients in ICU: 96
COVID-19 patient admitted in last 24 hours: 99
Deaths confirmed in the last 7 days: 172, reported on 2-8-2022 and occurring between 10-21-2021 and 2-2-2022
Total vaccine doses administered: 4,871,302
Percent fully vaccinated 18 and older: 71.5%
Those not fully vaccinated account for 65.6% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 55.1% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Long-term care outbreaks: 114
Audubon
Total tests: 23,024
Total positive tests: 1,156
Individuals tested: 4,045
Individuals positive: 1,078
Total recovered: 887
Past 14 day average: 10.5%
Past 7 day average: 9.0%
Positive tests past 7 days: 22 (last week 39)
Carroll
Total tests: 57,500
Total positive tests: 5,298
Individuals tested: 15,293
Individuals positive: 4,846
Total recovered: 4,081
Past 14 day average: 16.1%
Past 7 day average: 15.2%
Positive tests past 7 days: 82 (last week 130)
Harrison
Total tests: 35,207
Total positive tests: 3,715
Individuals tested: 9,338
Individuals positive: 3,362
Total recovered: 2,748
Past 14 day average: 11.1%
Past 7 day average: 7.7%
Positive tests past 7 days: 38 (last week 79)
Ida
Total tests: 21,713
Total positive tests: 1,992
Individuals tested: 4,907
Individuals positive: 1,770
Total recovered: 1,419
Past 14 day average: 13.4%
Past 7 day average: 10.6%
Positive tests past 7 days: 22 (last week 60)
Monona
Total tests: 30,461
Total positive tests: 1,864
Individuals tested: 5,220
Individuals positive: 1,675
Total recovered: 1,346
Past 14 day average: 12.4%
Past 7 day average: 12.0%
Positive test past 7 days: 39 (last week 40)
Sac
Total tests: 33,252
Total positive tests: 2,556
Individuals tested: 7,492
Individuals positive: 2,342
Total recovered: 1,943
Past 14 day average: 12.2%
Post 7 day average: 10.2%
Positive tests past 7 days: 29 (last week 64)
Shelby
Total tests: 29,382
Total positive tests: 2,842
Individuals tested: 7,889
Individuals positive: 2,661
Total recovered: 2,237
Past 14 day average: 12.9%
Past 7 day average: 11.0%
Positive tests past 7 days: 52 (last week 85)