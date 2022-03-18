Four priorities targeted for use of Denison’s ARPA funds

At a number of meetings, the Denison City Council has mulled over the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it has received and will receive.

The city has already received $614,000 – half of its ARPA funds. The city will receive the other $614,000 in July.

From the beginning of the discussions, it was apparent that the city has many more needs the $1,228,000 in ARPA funds can cover.

The actual amount available is a little less than that now. ARPA funds in the amount of $16,994.08 paid half the cost of a project to replace the storm drain system in the Safety Zone alley (from behind Thrifty White to behind United Bank of Iowa). Road Use Tax funds in the amount of $16,994.07 paid for the other half.

During a planning session on Tuesday, the city council spoke about four priority uses for the funds – a wellness center, Denison Municipal Utilities water distribution system improvements, replacement of Kids Kastle, and workforce housing.

The wellness center had been discussed at length earlier in the planning session. Following are the other priorities.

Improvements to water distribution system

Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) asked the city to consider providing $200,000 in ARPA funds to help with the first of three phases of an engineer-recommended water distribution system improvement project focused on the northeast area of Denison. It would involve the construction of a new water tower to replace the tower at the Little League field along North 24th Street. The new tower would not be far from the existing tower, which will be demolished, but will have more capacity and will be at a higher elevation to help increase water pressure. A pumping station would be added right beside the 18th Street tower, and a 12-inch water main will go from that location to the east; when the water main gets to 20th Street it will split in two directions.

At the council’s March 1 meeting, when the request was made, DMU General Manager Rory Weis pointed to improved water service for customers as the top priority, adding that pressure to the homes in that area of Denison is less than desirable.

Improving water flow for fire suppression was discussed at the meeting as another benefit, and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren added that an improved water flow could help with the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating for the community. Snowgren said that water flow was one of the biggest hits in the last ISO evaluation. He added that increased water flow might help to improve the community’s ISO rating.

An ISO rating focuses on how prepared a community or area is for fires. A better (numerically lower on a scale from 1 to 10) rating has the potential to lower premiums for property insurance.

Phase I of the water distribution system improvements is estimated to cost around $5 million. DMU has applied for a $600,000 community development block grant. It will also use reserves for part of the funding and the rest will come in the form of a State Revolving Fund loan.

At Tuesday’s planning meeting, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia wanted to find out the amount DMU has in reserves. Attending the next DMU Board meeting was mentioned as was simply having Councilman Greg Miller, the city’s liaison to DMU, ask what the reserve amount is.

Kids Kastle

Mayor Pam Soseman said the project that hits home with her is the need to replace Kids Kastle, a mostly wooden playground structure located at in Washington Park, a park she said is the most heavily used in the community.

Councilman Dustin Logan echoed that thought and said that at 4:30 p.m. on Monday he counted 27 people in the park. He also took photos of what he considered dangerous and unacceptable conditions at Kids Kastle.

Denison Parks and Rec Director Brian Kempfert passed out picture packets that showed cracked and rotting posts, rotting posts that had been filled with concrete, a place where railings were removed because a support post rotted, and repairs that have been made, including a section of plastic tube slide that was replaced in 2018 for $1,322, posts that have been replaced and features of wooden play equipment that were fixed in 2020.

Kempfert said he has looked and will continue to look for grants.

He added that he had contacted a large employer in Denison that said it would put money toward a replacement project as well. Kempfert said the amount wasn’t specified.

Kempfert also passed around a picture packet of playground drawings provided by one company he had spoken with. He said the amount of the equipment alone is $300,000 to $320,000. A ballpark figure for the demolition of Kids Kastle, the playground equipment and installation of the equipment was $600,000 to $800,000.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said a lot of the work to build Kids Kastle was done by volunteers. She remembered painting the dragon and clock when it was built. Council members said Kids Kastle was built in 1997. Garcia said she would have been 12 years old and in the sixth grade at the time.

Councilman John Granzen recalled that two or three main contractors did the surveying and got everything set up for the construction of Kids Kastle, and volunteers came with tools to put everything together.

Garcia believes some of the work on a replacement playground could be done by volunteers, which would result in cost savings.

Councilman Corey Curnyn agreed that something needs to be done with Kids Kastle.

“My kids are 16 and 19, but when they were young enough, we’d go to the elementary school playground and to Kids Kastle,” he said.

Kempfert said with his budget, replacing Kids Kastle or repairing it would never get done.

Later in the conversation, he commented, “I don’t want to make it sound like we haven’t been doing things. As things break and boards break, we replace them.”

Logan compared the durability of the wooden playground to a wooden patio that is 30 years old.

“No matter what you’ve done to it, it’s going to need to be replaced,” he said.

Volunteer help to demolish Kids Kastle was also mentioned as a way to save some money, but it was pointed out that demolition would be the least of the cost.

In addition, because the playground is elevated on the street side, the demolition would have to be done all at one time. A fence on the street side protects people from falling off the two-inch difference between the playground the adjacent ground.

Curnyn said that Kids Kastle is a tangible project the city could give to the community right away, whereas a wellness center would not be completed for two years even if the money was already in hand to construct it.

On that point, Curnyn clarified that he wasn’t suggesting that ARPA funds be used to pay for the entire project.

“Let’s say, give $250,000 or $200,000. At least that is a big push,” he said. “If there’s a business or businesses willing to give, if we got grants, maybe we could get towards the $300,000. We don’t have to have the Taj Mahal all from Day 1.”

Kempfert said another playground company will be at the next Parks and Rec Board meeting. He added that when he is Dubuque next week attending the Iowa Parks and Recreation Association conference, a representative from Eric Crouch’s playground company, Crouch Recreation, will talk to him.

Councilman Greg Miller suggested that Kempfert talk to the city manager or mayor of Lake View to see how that community funded and built its playground.

Workforce housing

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said since the council’s last work session he’s found out that affordable housing is more and more eligible for use of ARPA funds. He said he had looked through documents and found that if the ARPA funds received are under $10 million, a community can use those funds how it wants to as long as it is for public infrastructure.

He added that he would have to verify that.

Crawford continued that he had spoken with Steve Gilbert with Rural Housing 360 about workforce housing.

“We still have a housing initiative. We’ve been in discussion with him to fill up an existing subdivision on South Main,” he said. “It might be (for) smaller homes. It could be as many as 15 in there.”

Crawford said Gilbert is still working on that concept.