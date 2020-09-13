Fourth Crawford County resident dies of COVID-19

A fourth Crawford County resident has died of COVID-19, according to statistics on coronavirus.iowa.gov posted during the weekend.
Crawford County had been at three COVID-19 deaths since early July.
The first COVID-19 death in the county was reported in April.
Crawford County statistics as of 9-13-2020
4,543 tested, 1 of 4 county residents
3,611 negative, 1 of 5 county residents
909 positive, 1 of 19 county residents, 20.0% of those tested
752 recovered
4 deaths
Percent positive cases past 14 day average, 13.3%
14 day rolling total, 78, as of 9-13-2020
Statewide statistics
701,270 tested, 1 of 5 Iowa residents
625,257 negative, 1 of 5 Iowa residents
74,508 positive, 1 of 42 Iowa residents, 10.6% of those tested
53,152 recovered
1,219 deaths
Percent positive cases past 14 day average, 8.9%
Statewide long-term care outbreaks
Number of outbreaks: 35
893 positive cases
413 recovered
650 deaths
Positive cases, west central Iowa
Plymouth County, 926
Cherokee, 159
Buena Vista, 1,898
Woodbury, 4,531
Ida, 69
Sac, 146
Monona, 116
Crawford, 909
Carroll, 554
Harrison, 162
Shelby, 236
Audubon, 44
Pottawattamie, 1,827
Cass, 122
Percent positive cases, 14 day average, west central Iowa
Plymouth County, 17.1%
Cherokee, 5.2%
Buena Vista, 11.3%
Woodbury, 12.8%
Ida, 9.4%
Sac, 6.5%
Monona, 3.8%
Crawford, 13.3%
Carroll, 16.2%
Harrison, 6.0%
Shelby, 5.3%
Audubon, 3.0%
Pottawattamie, 8.3%
Cass, 2.8%