Fourth Crawford County resident dies of COVID-19
top story

Fourth Crawford County resident dies of COVID-19

  • Updated
COVID-19 graphic

A fourth Crawford County resident has died of COVID-19, according to statistics on coronavirus.iowa.gov posted during the weekend.

Crawford County had been at three COVID-19 deaths since early July.

The first COVID-19 death in the county was reported in April.

Crawford County statistics as of 9-13-2020

4,543 tested, 1 of 4 county residents

3,611 negative, 1 of 5 county residents

909 positive, 1 of 19 county residents, 20.0% of those tested

752 recovered

4 deaths

Percent positive cases past 14 day average, 13.3%

14 day rolling total, 78, as of 9-13-2020

Statewide statistics

701,270 tested, 1 of 5 Iowa residents

625,257 negative, 1 of 5 Iowa residents

74,508 positive, 1 of 42 Iowa residents, 10.6% of those tested

53,152 recovered

1,219 deaths

Percent positive cases past 14 day average, 8.9%

Statewide long-term care outbreaks

Number of outbreaks: 35

893 positive cases

413 recovered

650 deaths

Positive cases, west central Iowa

Plymouth County, 926

Cherokee, 159

Buena Vista, 1,898

Woodbury, 4,531

Ida, 69

Sac, 146

Monona, 116

Crawford, 909

Carroll, 554

Harrison, 162

Shelby, 236

Audubon, 44

Pottawattamie, 1,827

Cass, 122

Percent positive cases, 14 day average, west central Iowa

Plymouth County, 17.1%

Cherokee, 5.2%

Buena Vista, 11.3%

Woodbury, 12.8%

Ida, 9.4%

Sac, 6.5%

Monona, 3.8%

Crawford, 13.3%

Carroll, 16.2%

Harrison, 6.0%

Shelby, 5.3%

Audubon, 3.0%

Pottawattamie, 8.3%

Cass, 2.8%

