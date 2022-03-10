 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances Clausen

Funeral services for Frances Clausen, 80, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, March 8, at Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include her husband, Delbert Clausen, of Schleswig; three children, Kim Kragel, of Schleswig, Trent Clausen, of Charter Oak, and Stephanie Arkfeld, of Denison; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

