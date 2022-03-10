Funeral services for Frances Clausen, 80, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, March 8, at Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Nebraska.