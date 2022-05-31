Franken gives thoughts on Senate candidacy

Mike Franken (D), U.S. Senate candidate, visited the Denison Bulletin on the afternoon of May 23 prior to his event at the Norelius Public Library that evening.

Franken, of Sioux City, is a candidate for the seat currently occupied by Charles Grassley, who is running for reelection.

He gave his thoughts on why he is running for office and what he would do as a Senator.

Franken was born and raised in Sioux County. His father was a World War II veteran who returned to Iowa and opened a machine shop in Lebanon. His mother was a school teacher.

Franken worked at the machine shop, and also as a farm hand, a truck driver and bartender before he received a Navy scholarship.

“I was in the navy for 39 years and commanded a ship, was commodore of many ships, and land forces commander in a combat theater,” he said.

He retired as a vice admiral and turned to public policy in Washington, D.C.

Franken became President Barack Obama’s chief of legislative affairs and then headed up an agency responsible for returning the remains of U.S. military personnel from around the world.

“I’d be the most senior military officer ever elected, in the history of our country, to the Senate,” Franken said. “I’m a Democrat, which makes me an oddity, I would expect, from a lot of people’s understanding. However, most of the senior officers, as in 3-4 stars, are more Democrat than Republican these days.”

Franken, who is 64, said the life choices are fewer but more meaningful at his age.

“The old adage of ‘If not me, who?’ comes into play,” he said.

Franken said he has a heartfelt affection for Iowa, but it is not the place he recalls from the 1970s and 1980s.

“It has gone a different direction,” he said. “My sense is some of that is political leadership and some of it is other societal factors.”

He said his experience in medical care, environmental concerns and business development would allow him to be ready to go from day one in the Senate.

“I’ve worked on senatorial staff as a foreign policy legislative assistant, ag policy and science guy,” Franken said. “I know how to get work done in Washington.”

The gridlock today in Washington is the worst he’s seen, and it’s getting worse, not better, he said.

“I don’t have a special formula to change that but I believe I can speak across aisles,” Franken said.

He worked with former senators John McCain (R), now deceased, and Claire McCaskill (D).

Franken said some legislative work in the Senate has to be done quietly because of some aspects of leadership in both parties.

“But, all in all, I’m sure I can do better than Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley in reaching across the aisle,” he said.

“Certainly, it’s accepted that in the 2005-2006 timeframe, he (Grassley) became far less of a bipartisan voice on the hill and has really stepped aside from what you would expect of a person with his experience and seniority.”

He said Grassley, as a leader, had the opportunity to right wrongs and correct misconceptions, but had not done it.

Franken has what he describes as a “substantial” security clearance, which he has had since 1978.

“You don’t get that by being a drunkard or a liar or a cheat. It just doesn’t happen,” he said. “That could get it revoked from you.”

Franken said he doesn’t owe anyone in office anything and his campaign doesn’t take dark money or PAC money.

He said he would have no problem sitting at his computer every night to let people know who is holding up progress and why it’s happening – on Democratic or Republican issues.

Franken said he has concerns about media outlets spreading untruths.

“It’s not just distorted news – it’s fundamentally false,” he said.

He said litigation or a return to the “Fairness Doctrine,” in which broadcasters were required to provide differing viewpoints on issues of public importance, might be solutions.

Franken said that as a Senator, he would sponsor a program that would link farmers with ethanol plants to develop a regional production zone for “grow house to table produce.”

“I would love to take a couple of ethanol plants, use the discharge of those ethanol plants, the carbon-rich environment (and) heat, and create grow houses and completely redo aspects of agriculture,” he said.

An entirely new industry, with all-year crops, could be created, he said.

Franken said he does not believe the proposed carbon dioxide pipelines under development in Iowa will ever be built.

Changing the definition of eminent domain for the pipeline projects is inappropriate, and the projects will end up before the Supreme Court, Franken said.

He said he was not surprised by the successes of the Ukrainian military forces in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I think the Ukrainians are making it very clear to the Russian soldier that your choices in life are fourfold: you desert, you retreat, you give up, or you die. Take your pick. It’s an unfortunate aspect but that’s kind of what it’s about,” Franken said.

He said the Ukrainians had done a good job of fortifying their defenses in the lead-up to the war – and Russian President Vladimir Putin made a major blunder by attacking at the beginning of the thawing process when fields are wet and muddy.

“The geopolitical rationale and the intrinsic aspects of race and religion … none of it justifies what he is doing,” Franken said. “This is just really a wanton grab at power, legacy and old ‘Mother Russia.’”

As a Senator, he would have the knowledge to give oversight to U.S. spending on Ukraine aid, he said.