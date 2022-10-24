Mass of Christian Burial Freddie Fitzsimmons, 91, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. and a prayer service and a time of sharing to follow.

He died Wednesday, October 19, at his home.

Survivors include his children, Jeff Fitzsimmons, Jean Dare, Ann Emig, John Fitzsimmons, and Jim Fitzsimmons; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine Carey.