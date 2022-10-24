 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Freddie Fitzsimmons

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Mass of Christian Burial Freddie Fitzsimmons, 91, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. and a prayer service and a time of sharing to follow.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He died Wednesday, October 19, at his home.

Survivors include his children, Jeff Fitzsimmons, Jean Dare, Ann Emig, John Fitzsimmons, and Jim Fitzsimmons; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine Carey.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terence R. Boeck

Terence R. Boeck

Funeral services for Terence R. Boeck, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Richard “Dick” Peters

Richard “Dick” Peters

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Peters, 88, of Denison, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Imma…

Curtiss Bruhn

Curtiss Bruhn

Funeral services for Curtiss Bruhn, 81, of Norwalk, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Huebner Funer…

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Costumed characters roamed Nelson Park for first-ever trick-or-treat at the campgrounds. The event was from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Clayton Nobiling

Clayton Nobiling

Funeral services for Clayton Nobiling, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia w…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation