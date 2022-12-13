Friday is last day to donate to Goodfellows

This Friday is the last day to donate to this year’s Goodfellows drive.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church are organizing the boxes for children and their families for distribution early next week.

Goodfellows is a collaborative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action to help children ages 12 and under from Crawford County families in need during the Christmas season.

Goodfellows will be helping 175 children ages 12 and under from 75 families.

Cards listing children by a number may still be on the Goodfellows trees located at Bomgaars, Fareway and Hy-Vee. Unwrapped items purchased according to a card should be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached to the bag or other container the gifts are in.

The Bulletin and Review office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items without picking a card from a Goodfellows tree are also accepted.

Cash donations are also accepted.

Donations are tax deductible.

Names of the donors are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review. Donors can also remain anonymous.

Following is a list of the donations that have been received already.

Anonymous, toys; Matt and Trisha Fink, toys and clothes; Ted Wright, clothes and toys; In Memory of Alesha McHaney, $50; anonymous, toys; Jody Assman, clothes and toys; Westside 4-H, toys; Paul and Lois Shook, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys, clothes and candy; Immanuel Lutheran Church, Schleswig, toys; anonymous, $50; Broadway Elementary 4th and 5th graders, $600; Julie Schumacher, toys and card; Girl Scouts #274, $100; anonymous, clothes and toys; Carrie and Gene Ellis, clothes and toys; Colby and Jolene Ellis, toys and clothes; Meents Construction, $100; Laura Seaton, $50

H. Dale Wight, $70; anonymous, clothes and Barbie doll; Iowa Beef Industry, three $25 beef gift certificates; JoAnne Sachau, $100; Richard and Cheryl Bockelmann, $70; Cathy and Gene Garrett, clothes and toys; Norma Nicholas, clothes, toys and hair supplies; anonymous, clothes and toys; Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, $1,075; Cobalt Credit Union, $250; Kari Segebart, toys and clothes; anonymous, doll and purse; Caleb and Naomi Lauderbaugh, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys;

West Central Collectors Club, $30; Candy Butler, toys and miscellaneous; Schneider Electric, $100; United Methodist Women, $100; Rick and Marla Franck, $100; Addyson and Ariela Hansen, toys and clothes for two girls; Thrifty White Staff, toys and clothes for three children; Teri Kuhlmann, toys and clothes for two children; Shelby Davis, toys and clothing; Tom Wishon, clothes and toys for a child; Krystal Wiebelhaus, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys; in memory of Lois Anne Houston, $500; The Jolly Elves from Crawford County Bank, $520;