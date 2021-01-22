From Crawford County Public Health: Crawford County COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plans

Vaccine distribution for Crawford County will use a tiered approach. This tiered approach will help balance our vaccine supply with demand. We expect vaccine supply to be limited and know we cannot vaccinate everyone eligible in this phase right away. We appreciate your patience and understanding as all your community partners work together to get the vaccine distributed in a safe and efficient manner.

The first tier (not listed in order of importance or focus) includes:

• Persons aged 65 or older

• First responders (includes fire fighters and law enforcement)

• PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers

Once those populations have been vaccinated, we will move to the following (not listed in order of importance or focus) groups:

• Child welfare workers

• Manufacturing (those working in settings that do not allow for distancing)

• Disabled individuals living in home settings that require direct assistance with care and those that provide the care to them