From Crawford County Public Health: Crawford County COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plans

Vaccine distribution for Crawford County will use a tiered approach. This tiered approach will help balance our vaccine supply with demand. We expect vaccine supply to be limited and know we cannot vaccinate everyone eligible in this phase right away. We appreciate your patience and understanding as all your community partners work together to get the vaccine distributed in a safe and efficient manner.
The first tier (not listed in order of importance or focus) includes:
• Persons aged 65 or older
• First responders (includes fire fighters and law enforcement)
• PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers
Once those populations have been vaccinated, we will move to the following (not listed in order of importance or focus) groups:
• Child welfare workers
• Manufacturing (those working in settings that do not allow for distancing)
• Disabled individuals living in home settings that require direct assistance with care and those that provide the care to them
Additional populations eligible for vaccine distribution will be determined as we work through the first tiers and vaccine becomes more readily available.
People who qualify as part of Phase 1A who have not already been vaccinated and people who are aged 65 and older can receive the vaccine at any time, regardless of what phase we are currently in.
At this time, no vaccine providers in Crawford County are scheduling appointments for Phase 1B. There will be no wait lists established. Once we receive vaccine for this phase, additional announcements regarding appointments and locations where the vaccine can be obtained will be released.