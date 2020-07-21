From worrying about hay to worrying about the whole state

After eight years as the District 6 Iowa Senator, Mark Segebart, of Vail, has decided the time is right to retire.
“In my dreams I didn’t figure I’d be a state senator but I got elected and it was a remarkable experience,” he said.
Segebart was born at the former Crawford County Memorial Hospital building in Denison in 1950.
He grew up on a farm near Vail and attended the Ar-We-Va school system.
His father passed away when he was in fifth grade but he and his two brothers, his mother and grandmother stayed on the farm
The farm he and his wife, Cathy, live on today is her family’s farm where she grew up with her two brothers.
Segebart said he didn’t realize growing up that his family was poor.
“We made ends meet all the time,” he said. “We raised chickens and sold eggs. That was our job as kids for the most part.”
A memorable event of his childhood was when the school building in Vail burned down when he was in third grade.
“When you can stand up on the hill in your backyard and see your schoolhouse burning down – for me that was one of the best days of my life,” Segebart said with a chuckle.
He said the burning of the school was actually a sad event but the silver lining was that Ar-We-Va ended up getting two new schools soon after.
“In 1960 I was in sixth grade and going to a brand new school in Vail and there was a brand new one in Arcadia,” he said.
He graduated from Ar-We-Va in 1968.
After high school he attended Iowa State University (ISU) and graduated in 1972 with a degree in forestry and land management.
It was there that he found his high school sweetheart, Cathy, though he said he didn’t know she was his sweetheart until after high school.
They were married in the summer of 1972.
Segebart returned to farming that year and has been a farmer ever since.
He and Cathy have a daughter and a son. Both went to ISU.
Segebart made his first run at public office in 1984.
“I ran for county auditor in Crawford County and I lost, which was the best thing that happened to me in my entire life,” he said. “I would have made the worst county auditor.”
He said he is in awe of county auditors.
“That’s a tough job and they have so many responsibilities,” Segebart said.
Making a living on the farm was difficult during the farm crisis of the 1980s.
“I farmed for a living but it really wasn’t for a living,” he said.
After his unsuccessful run for county auditor, he became the Crawford County Republican Central Committee Chair, which is when he started to get more involved in politics. That led him to run for a seat on the Crawford County Board of Supervisors in 1996.
“The opportunity was there,” he said. “There was nobody running from our party for the board of supervisors at that time.”
Virgil Anderson, also of Vail, had retired and his seat was open.
“I thought - what the heck, I just as well give it a try,” Segebart said.
He won that election and three more after it. He said he enjoyed his time on the board but he knew it was time to move on during his fourth term.
“After 16 years you get a little stale,” Segebart said. “Things just don’t rock your world like they did early on.”
He said he decided to “term limit” himself.
“I always thought that was a good idea so I didn’t run again,” he said.
As he was finishing his time on the board of supervisors, Steve Kettering, of Lake View, decided not to run again for a seat in the Iowa Senate.
“Nobody was running for that office,” Segebart said. “It was getting down to the deadline and nobody had stepped up except for one Democrat in Carroll County. I couldn’t just let them have the race and hand it to them without a challenger and I decided to run.”
He won the election in 2012 and was reelected in 2016.
Segebart said he decided to term limit himself again this year.
“Only - my term limits now are coming from my body,” he said. “I’m 70 years old and it takes me until 10 (a.m.) to get motivated to get out and get everything working the way it’s supposed to.”
He said the Senate needs younger blood.
“So a guy who’s 65 is running in my place,” he said.
Craig Williams, of Carroll, is running for the seat.
“He is a county central party chairman just like I was,” Segebart said. “He’ll do fine and if his health holds up he’ll probably last longer than I will.”
Segebart said he was satisfied with his time in the Iowa Senate.
During his first term he was in the minority. He was assigned as the ranking member on the budget subcommittee for the Health and Human Services Committee.
“That’s the second largest budget,” he said. “We spend more on health and human services than we do on education and we get more federal money to spend on health and human services.”
He received the assignment because of his time on the Crawford County Board of Health when he was a supervisor.
“Nobody really wants to get involved in that,” Segebart said. “There are issues there that are just terrible, and you’d like to do what you can, but we live with a balanced budget in Iowa, like most states do, and there’s not that much money to go around.”
In his second term, the Republican Party took over the majority and he became chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee.
“That is a really big challenge,” he said. “They say it’s fun in the majority. I’ll tell you it wasn’t a lot of fun in the majority being the human resources chairman because it’s nothing but stories that tear your heart apart and sad stories.”
Segebart said that when he was a farmer he didn’t realize how many problems there are in the world.
“I went from only worrying about getting my hay baled to worrying about the whole state of Iowa getting Medicaid healthcare or treatment for mental illness,” he said. “The problems are just exponential after you start down the Health and Human Services list.”
He said he was proud of what he was able to help accomplish.
“To the chagrin of my cohorts we were able to pass a lot of the things the Democrats had been talking about for years but couldn’t get done,” he said. “We passed a whole bunch of things that were sitting there for years that never got moved; pretty basic stuff.”
Segebart said he was also happy to have moved the bar on abortion in Iowa by banning abortions after 20 weeks, down from 26 weeks. The legislature enacted a 24-hour waiting period for abortions this year, which is currently being challenged in court.
“We’ll see what the Iowa Supreme Court says now,” Segebart said.
He is hopeful that the new law will survive because Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four conservative justices to the court.
Segebart said he is looking forward to retirement but he is not really retired until the next session of the legislature starts next January.
“Technically I can still help people if they have a problem,” he said. “I know who to call – I still have connections.”