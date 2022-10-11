Fun scarefest with treats at the Yellow Smoke campgrounds

The campgrounds at Yellow Smoke Park east of Denison hosted its annual trick or treat day on Saturday. Kids dressed in costumes walked the campground road stopping at sites to receive candy and sometimes a fright. Campers decorated their sites to add to the Halloween atmosphere.

Nelson Park Campground will host trick or treating on Saturday, October 15, from 5-6 p.m. for children 12 and under. Free camping on Saturday night for campers who decorate and provide candy for up to 300 kids. Parts of Modern Hill Campground road will be closed at 4:45 p.m.