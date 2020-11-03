Fundraiser for honor flight is Saturday; funds to send veterans to Washington., D.C.

Counties and local organizations are responsible for raising funds for the trip.

“We have been very blessed with wonderful donations from the community,” she said. “This will be the third year of doing a waffle breakfast that the VFW in Denison sponsors. All the proceeds go to the honor flight to keep our account filled up - so we’re not worrying about not having the funds to cover somebody to go on their trip.”

Adjustments have been made to the breakfast this year due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re doing it this year at the Denison Senior Center because we couldn’t use the armory because of COVID,” Galbraith said. “I think the senior center is going to be much easier because it has better parking and you don’t have to walk so far.”

The breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

“There will be carryout and we’ll have somebody watching the door; if you just want to drive up, we’ll be able to do that,” she said.

“If you want to walk in and not stay, we’ll keep everything sanitized. If you do want to stay and eat, we’ll have plenty of room for social distancing.”

The breakfast is $8 for adults and is “all you can eat.” Children under 5 eat for free.