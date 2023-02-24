Paul Hansen

Funeral services for Paul Hansen, 83, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, in Charter Oak, with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Burial will be at the parish cemetery.

He died Thursday, February 23, at Elmwood Premier Estates in Onawa.

Survivors include his son, Nicholas Hansen, of Westside; and a brother, Fred Hansen, of Omaha, Nebraska.