Jackie Beam

Celebration of life for Jackie Beam, 59, of Earling, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Sunday, April 2, at Denison Care Center.

Survivors include her siblings, Pam Jensen, of Schleswig, Teri Hartwig, of Denison; and Bob Shives, of Underwood; significant other, Don Zimmerman, of Earling; son, Joshua Beam; seven grandchildren; and Roger Beam, of Bell Town.