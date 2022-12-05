Funeral Notice

Adam Burns

Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Burns, 35, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and prayer service at 8 p.m.

He died Friday, December 2, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Katie Burns, of Denison; two daughters, Kennisyn and Kirslyn Burns, of Denison; parents, Dennis and Julee Burns, of Hartley; siblings, Ryan Burns, of Williamsburg, Jon Burns of Brandon, South Dakota, and Nicole Vinzant of Tea, South Dakota; and special cousin Matt Conlon.