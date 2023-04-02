Gene Bissen

Visitation for Gene Bissen, 68, of Defiance will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday April 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Earling.

He died March 1 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include his children, Jake Fuhs, of Shelby, Randi Jo Bissen, of Harlan, Caleb Bissen, of Harlan; two grandchildren; his mother, Catherine Bissen, of Council Bluffs; siblings, Gary Bissen, of Earling, Geralyn "Geri" Anderson, of Dunlap, Myron Bissen, Twyla Matheny and Helen Wolters, all of Council Bluffs, Richard Bissen, of Texas, and Kevin Bissen and Karen Bissen, both of Harlan.