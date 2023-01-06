 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funeral Notice

Mary Ellen Harre

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen Harre, 88, of Dow City, will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City with visitation one hour before the service.

Inurnment will be in the Dow City Cemetery in Dow City.

She died Friday, January 6, at The Cottages in Pella.

Survivors include her three children, Dr. Ray Harre, Mary Jean Bogs, and Kathy Strange; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pearl Reitz.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

