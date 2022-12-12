Funeral Notice

Hans Hoffmeier

Hans Hoffmeier, 60, of Denison, died Thursday, December 8, at his residence.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.

Committal services will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

A visitation will be conducted 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Hoffmeier, of Denison; children, Ashley Schmidt, of Dow City, and Harrison Hoffmeier, of Denison; one granddaughter; and sisters, Janet Iversen, of Vail, Lena Hoffmeier, of Iowa City, Nancy Hoffmeier, of Lee, Massachusetts, Diane Schiltz, of Denison, and Karen Schoon, of Fort Dodge.