Funeral Notice

Hans Hoffmeier
Hans Hoffmeier, 60, of Denison, died Thursday, December 8, at his residence.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.
Committal services will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.
A visitation will be conducted 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Hoffmeier, of Denison; children, Ashley Schmidt, of Dow City, and Harrison Hoffmeier, of Denison; one granddaughter; and sisters, Janet Iversen, of Vail, Lena Hoffmeier, of Iowa City, Nancy Hoffmeier, of Lee, Massachusetts, Diane Schiltz, of Denison, and Karen Schoon, of Fort Dodge.
People are also reading…
The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, of Ida Grove, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.