 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Funeral Notice

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Hans Hoffmeier

Hans Hoffmeier, 60, of Denison, died Thursday, December 8, at his residence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.

Committal services will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

A visitation will be conducted 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Hoffmeier, of Denison; children, Ashley Schmidt, of Dow City, and Harrison Hoffmeier, of Denison; one granddaughter; and sisters, Janet Iversen, of Vail, Lena Hoffmeier, of Iowa City, Nancy Hoffmeier, of Lee, Massachusetts, Diane Schiltz, of Denison, and Karen Schoon, of Fort Dodge.

People are also reading…

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, of Ida Grove, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry Justice

Larry Justice

Visitation for Larry Justice, 83, of Manilla, will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 9, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap