 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral Notice

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Norma Henningsen

Funeral services for Norma Henningsen, 91, of Denison, were conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She died Friday, December 23, at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Marlo Henningsen, of Denison; four daughters, Rhonda Pankau, of Schleswig, Donna Henkenius, of Arcadia, Karla McCullough, of Vail, and Marlys Venenga, of Blue Springs, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Jepsen, of Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

An invitation to the White House

An invitation to the White House

Denison native Robert Lyons recently attended a holiday reception at the White House in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of President Joe B…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian missiles strike Ukraine, targetting critical infrastructure