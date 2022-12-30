Funeral Notice

Norma Henningsen

Funeral services for Norma Henningsen, 91, of Denison, were conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Friday, December 23, at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Marlo Henningsen, of Denison; four daughters, Rhonda Pankau, of Schleswig, Donna Henkenius, of Arcadia, Karla McCullough, of Vail, and Marlys Venenga, of Blue Springs, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Jepsen, of Charter Oak.