Nancy (Bohm) Oakes

Visitation for Nancy (Bohm) Oakes, 88, of Arkansas, will be conducted 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service to follow.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Wednesday, March 29, at White River Health System in Highland, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband, Glen Oakes, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; children, Carl Bohm, of Denison, Steve Bohm, of Arion, Kevin Bohm, of Denison, and Brenda Bissen, of Buck Grove; step-children, David Oakes, Michael Oakes and Donna Oakes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Brink, of Dow City, and Tom Brink, of Dow City; and a sister, Wendy Bryan, of Kansas;