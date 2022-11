Inge Hagen

Celebration of life for Inge Hagen, 91, of Carroll, will be conducted at a later date.

She died Tuesday, November 8, at Regency Park in Carroll.

Survivors include one daughter, Carol Crampton, of Carroll, formerly of Kiron; one son, Bruce Hagen, of Schleswig; three grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and two step-great-granddaughters.