Alan Sedore

Funeral services for Alan Harve Sedore, 73, of Schleswig, were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig, with interment at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died January 27 at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Sedore, of Schleswig; two children, Jill Sedore, of Schleswig, and Mark Sedore, of Topeka, Kansas; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn Meyer, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Jo Leichty, of Crawfordsville.