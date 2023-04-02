Delores Meyer

Funeral services for Delores Meyer, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Friday, March 31, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her son, Scott Meyer, of Denison; daughter, Lisa Meyer, of Denison; two grandsons; two sisters: Marjorie Poggensee, of Treynor, and Jerri Lynn Grundmeier, of Belmond; and a brother, Roger Jepsen, of Charter Oak.