Sandra Downs

Sandra Downs, 67, of Denison, died Sunday, April 9, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Her wishes were to be cremated, and her family will be conducting a celebration of life at a later date.

Survivors include her son, Nickolas Downs, of Denison; daughter, Tami Downs, of Denison; son, Timothy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.