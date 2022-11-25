Funeral Notices

Rollin Auen
Funeral services for Rollin Auen 78, of Kiron, will be conduct at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
He died Wednesday, November 23, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Norma Auen, of Kiron; children, Dawn Potthoff, of Wall Lake, Todd Auen, of Denison, Trent Auen, of Kiron, Deborah Isleb, of Nevada; and Tyson Auen, of Charter Oak; 15 grandchildren: and four step-grandchildren.