 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Funeral Notices

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Adam Burns

Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Burns, 35, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and prayer service at 8 p.m.

He died Friday, December 2, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Katie Burns, of Denison; two daughters, Kennisyn and Kirslyn Burns, of Denison; parents, Dennis and Julee Burns, of Hartley; siblings, Ryan Burns, of Williamsburg, Jon Burns of Brandon, South Dakota, and Nicole Vinzant of Tea, South Dakota; and special cousin Matt Conlon.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Burdelle Knudsen

Burdelle Knudsen, 74, of Ida Grove, died on Thursday, December 1, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha, Nebraska.

A funeral service will conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 8, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove.

Committal services will follow at the Ida Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove.

Survivors include his wife, Darnelle Knudsen, of Ida Grove; his sons, Cordell Knudsen, of Ida Grove, and Chris Knudsen, of Ida Grove; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes of Ida Grove are in charge of the funeral arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price