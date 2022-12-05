Funeral Notices

Adam Burns

Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Burns, 35, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and prayer service at 8 p.m.

He died Friday, December 2, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Katie Burns, of Denison; two daughters, Kennisyn and Kirslyn Burns, of Denison; parents, Dennis and Julee Burns, of Hartley; siblings, Ryan Burns, of Williamsburg, Jon Burns of Brandon, South Dakota, and Nicole Vinzant of Tea, South Dakota; and special cousin Matt Conlon.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Burdelle Knudsen

Burdelle Knudsen, 74, of Ida Grove, died on Thursday, December 1, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha, Nebraska.

A funeral service will conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 8, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove.

Committal services will follow at the Ida Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove.

Survivors include his wife, Darnelle Knudsen, of Ida Grove; his sons, Cordell Knudsen, of Ida Grove, and Chris Knudsen, of Ida Grove; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.