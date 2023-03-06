John David Wooster, Jr.

John David Wooster, Jr., 72, of Mapleton, died on Sunday, February 26, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.

Mass of Christian Burial was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton. Committal services will follow in St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Ethan Zavitz (Burroughs)

Funeral services for Ethan Zavitz (Burroughs), 20, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 4.

Survivors include his mom and dad, Nakia and Brian Zavitz, of Schleswig; father, Paul F. Burroughs, of Kansas; a son, Benson Ryker Zavitz; siblings, Austin Burroughs, Aidan Burroughs, Evan Zavitz, and Vittoria Ashley Zavitz, all of Schleswig; a special sister, Olivia Jones, of Oklahoma; a little brother, Paul Burroughs, of Kansas; maternal grandma, Ann Slater, of Denison; paternal grandparents, Dean Thomsen, of Denison, Cheryl Thomsen, of Carter Lake, and Dan Burroughs, of Ute; and many other special foster siblings.