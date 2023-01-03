Funeral Notices

Tom Brungardt

Mass of Christian Burial for Tom Brungardt, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Burial with military honors will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 6, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

He died Sunday, January 1, at Denison Care Center.

Survivors include his children, Joe Brungardt of Vail, Tina Miller, of Denison, Paul Brungardt, of Denison, Jodi Summerfield, of Dunlap, Kurt Brungardt, of Westside, and Michael Brungardt, of Denison; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret "Bea" Kelly, of Grandview, Missouri.