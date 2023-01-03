Funeral Notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
 Tom Brungardt

Mass of Christian Burial for Tom Brungardt, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Burial with military honors will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 6, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

He died Sunday, January 1, at Denison Care Center.

Survivors include his children, Joe Brungardt of Vail, Tina Miller, of Denison, Paul Brungardt, of Denison, Jodi Summerfield, of Dunlap, Kurt Brungardt, of Westside, and Michael Brungardt, of Denison; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret "Bea" Kelly, of Grandview, Missouri.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

