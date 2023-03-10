Mark McNutt

Funeral services for Mark McNutt, 72, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Grace Free Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Thursday, March 9, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.

Survivors include his wife, Pam McNutt, of Onawa; two daughters, Valerie McNutt, of Texas, and Laura Ruffcorn, of Little Sioux; two grandchildren; a brother, Gary McNutt, of Silver City; and sisters, Jo McNutt, of Manning, and Mary Saylor, of Des Moines.