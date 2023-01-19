 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Funeral Notices

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Arlis Neddermeyer

Funeral services for Arlis Neddermeyer, 79, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with a private family burial at the Morgan Cemetery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

She died Wednesday, January 18, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Edward Neddermeyer, of Schleswig; daughters, Andrea Berka, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Melissa Keeney, of Zionsville, Indiana; son, Colin Neddermeyer, of Schleswig; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Delbert Clausen, of Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tortoises find a home in Iowa

Tortoises find a home in Iowa

“Iowa is not normally a place you’d have tortoises,” Angela Wittrock said of the farm she and her husband, Dave, own about two miles east of Vail.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women