Funeral Notices

Arlis Neddermeyer

Funeral services for Arlis Neddermeyer, 79, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with a private family burial at the Morgan Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

She died Wednesday, January 18, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Edward Neddermeyer, of Schleswig; daughters, Andrea Berka, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Melissa Keeney, of Zionsville, Indiana; son, Colin Neddermeyer, of Schleswig; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Delbert Clausen, of Schleswig.