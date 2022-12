Sonny Gehring

Funeral services for Sonny Gehring, 86, of Denison, will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, December 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

He died Monday, November 28, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Gehring, of Denison; a daughter, Tonya Rateau, of North, Virginia; one grandson; and one granddaughter.