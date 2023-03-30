Marie Marshall Mohr Hogge
Funeral services for Marie Marshall Mohr Hogge, 84, of Jamaica, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Vail Presbyterian Church.
Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memorial Garden in Denison.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson.
She died March 28 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Marshall Leinen; stepchildren, Eugene Mohr, Marten Mohr, Gaylen Mohr, Sue Hogge and James Hogge; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Disabled Vets, Jamaica Union Church, Vail Presbyterian Church, Kidney Cancer Research, or Kiron Fire Department.
People are also reading…
The Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements.