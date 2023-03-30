Marie Marshall Mohr Hogge

Funeral services for Marie Marshall Mohr Hogge, 84, of Jamaica, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Vail Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memorial Garden in Denison.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson.

She died March 28 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Marshall Leinen; stepchildren, Eugene Mohr, Marten Mohr, Gaylen Mohr, Sue Hogge and James Hogge; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Disabled Vets, Jamaica Union Church, Vail Presbyterian Church, Kidney Cancer Research, or Kiron Fire Department.