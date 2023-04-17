Sandra Downs

Celebration of life for Sandra Downs, 67, of Denison, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Yellow Smoke Lookout Shelter in Denison.

She died Sunday, April 9, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her son, Nickolas Downs, of Denison; daughter, Tami Downs, of Denison; son, Timothy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements.

Clara Bohlmann

Funeral services for Clara Bohlmann, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Saturday, April 15, at Silveridge in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Orville Bohlmann; daughter, Wanda Bohlmann Johnson; two sons, Kent Bohlmann and Blaine Bohlmann, both of Denison; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Eugene Hansohn, of Omaha.

Wally Auen

Memorial services for Wally Auen, 91, of Denison will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 22 at First United Methodist Church in Denison with inurnment in the Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

He died December 2022 at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include his daughters, Barb Nemitz, of Denison, Connie Volkmann, of Denison, Patti Frazier, of Denison, and Sandy Yarnell, of Sergeant Bluff; a son, Jim Auen, of Creston; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ivan Auen, of Wall Lake, and Herb Auen, of Lake View.