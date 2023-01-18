Funeral Notices

Mary Hugg

A celebration of life for Mary Hugg, 100, of Denison, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

She died Tuesday, January 17, at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include her three children, John Hugg, of Des Moines, Jim Hugg, of Denison, and Mary Bak, of Red Oak; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.