Funeral Notices

Dan McCaffery

Mass of Christian Burial for Dan McCaffery, 52, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Saturday, December 10, at Dunlap Specialty Care.

Survivors include his parents, Pat and Diane McCaffery, of Denison; and sister, Lisa Burk, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Mark Blunk

Memorial services for Mark Blunk, 58, of Lake View, formerly of Kiron, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until service time.

He died Thursday, December 8, at his home.

Survivors include his son, Cameron Blunk, of Kiron; special friend, Vicki Theide, of Lake View; brothers, Mike Blunk, of Arizona, and Merrit Blunk, of Kiron; and sister, Shelly Green, of Carroll.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Edrie Wellendorf

Funeral services for Edrie Wellendorf, 85, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at the Deloit Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Thursday, December 8, at Reed Place in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Brian Wellendorf, of Urbandale, Glenda Bielenberg, of Deloit, and Kitty Caporale, of Harlan; seven grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and a sister, Phyllis Foster, of Fremont.