Jody M. Pullen

Funeral services for Jody M. Pullen, 65, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Inurnment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Denison.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Monday, March 27.

Survivors include her children, Chris Pullen, of Denison, Jarad Pullen, of Battle Creek, Cody Pullen, of Holstein, and Jesse Pullen, of Holstein; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Kathryn Cooper, of Denison, Linda Stehr, of Remsen, Clinton Akers, of Eagle Grove, and Midge Carstensen, of Denison.